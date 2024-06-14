‘Fed up' Ben Affleck looks forward to ‘peaceful' life after divorcing Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is already planning his future amid impending divorce from Jennifer Lopez, a source close to the Hollywood star has revealed.

According to In Touch Weekly, the Argo actor is looking forward to ‘peaceful’ life after removing JLo from his life almost two years after marriage.

“He’s telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life of serenity and peace. Escaping this roller coaster will be a relief,” the tipster said.

Since tying the knot with Lopez in 2022 almost two decades after they had to call off their first engagement, media has taken a keen interest in Affleck’s life.

Being someone who keeps their personal life very private, Affleck is not a big fan of paparazzi following him around, a personality trait he does not share with Lopez.

Hence, it is being said that Affleck is desperately looking forward to single life once again. However, he is concerned for his three kids, he shares with ex Jennifer Garner and Lopez’s twins.

“The biggest weight on Ben’s shoulders right now is the kids and managing this situation as best he can for their sake,” they said. “It’s going to be a very tough adjustment, so his priority is being sensitive to that and making this as smooth for them as he possibly can.”

“[The kids] are being very mature and Ben’s proud of how they’re handling it,” the source added. “But he’s also very aware that it’s a big change and not something he wants to rush through.”