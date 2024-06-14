 
Geo News

'Body shaming is intolerable': Ahmad Shahzad defends Azam Khan

Over Pakistan’s first two losses, Shahzad says it's not individual’s fault, but entire team accountable for that

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

Pakistani wicket-keeper Azam Khan (left) and former Pakistan opener Ahmad Shahzad (right). —AFP/ Facebook/iAhmadShahzad

Speaking up on criticism faced by Pakistani wicket-keeper Azam Khan over his dismal performance and lack of physical fitness, former Pakistan opener Ahmad Shahzad said it was everybody’s right to speak on performance but one should avoid body shaming others.

The development came after son of legendary wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan has consistently faced criticism over his physical fitness and poor performance in the recent T20 series against England and Ireland and the World Cup match against United States. 

Over Pakistan’s first two losses in the ongoing World Cup, Shahzad said it was not an individual’s fault, but the entire team was accountable for that.

Pakistan, after featuring him in back to back matches, axed the middle-order batsman from the playing XI in matches against India and Canada of the World Cup. 

In Green Shirts' opening match of the mega tournament against the United States, the Azam was routed for naught.

Last week, batsman Imam Ul Haq defended Azam amid trolling on social media, saying that it affects a player's performance. 

Imam said that a cricketer was unable to perform well in the matches because of the trolling on social media, adding that the social media warriors instantly blasted a cricketer’s performance.

Since his international debut three years ago in July 2018, Azam has struggled to make an impact in T20Is for Pakistan, having scored only 88 runs in at least 14 innings.

Both his on-field performance and physical fitness have drawn harsh criticism for the 25-year-old cricket player. 

