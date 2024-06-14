Meghan Markle sends important message with major move

Meghan Markle made good use of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s jewel.



According to GB News, Meghan wore a diamond necklace, featuring a delicate diamond cross on a gold chain, which belonged to the former Princess of Wales.

Gifted to her by Prince Harry, royal expert James Harris said that Meghan opted to flaunt the jewel at a reception for military families in Abuja on May 11 for an important reason.

"Meghan Markle’s three-day trip to Nigeria with Prince Harry saw her wearing sentimental jewellery that didn’t go unnoticed. One such stunning piece was a delicate cross-pendant adorned with sparkling diamonds paired with a gold chain,” he pointed out.

James then added, “The cross pendant, while beautiful in its craftsmanship, could have carried a deeper significance. Traditionally, a cross pendant symbolises faith, hope, and protection. For many, it represents a connection to one's spiritual beliefs and a reminder of resilience and strength in times of adversity.”

He also unpacked the hidden meaning behind Meghan’s necklace and the possible message she tried to convey with it.

"In Meghan’s case, the cross might also be seen as a symbol of unity and peace, reflecting her commitment to humanitarian efforts and her dedication to fostering understanding across cultures,” they added.