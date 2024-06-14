 
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper's romance serious as their daughters get along

June 14, 2024

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s romance is more serious than the couple lets on, per an insider.

Gigi and Bradley are "very serious," with daughters Khai, 3, and Lea de Siene, 7, respectively, even having playdates together.

The supermodel shares her daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, while the Maestro star shares his daughter Lea with supermodel Irina Shayk.

"They have an amazing bond and have a lot of fun together," the tipster told Us Weekly.

"Gigi and Bradley both prioritize their kids [and] love spending time away from NYC. They’ve clicked in every way," another mole claimed.

This comes after the duo, who haven’t gone Instagram official yet, were seen dancing and enjoying themselves at Gigi’s pal Taylor Swift’s Ears Tour show in Paris, France. The Lover singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce also joined the duo in the VIP box.

As per previous source reports, the couple’s loved ones expect an engagement soon.

"Their friends and family would love to see them get engaged soon, but also know that they are on their own path and timeline," they said.

"Communication has always been key between the two of them and they are both open and honest with each other about their future," the tipster added. "They are also both dedicated when it comes to their work commitments and projects, loved ones, and parenthood."

"They have similar goals, which makes it very easy for them to connect," they concluded.

