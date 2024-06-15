Tiktoker claims to show Taylor Swift's ugly 'Eras Tour' side

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is one of the greatest hit. A Tiktoker however though believed this but claims it has a side that she wants to warn others before going there.



Stephano Matto, an ex-reality star, attended the Grammy winner concert in Edinburgh and shared her experience on TikTok, which, by the way, was not so good.

Telling her followers, she said, "Here is why I don't think you should go to the Eras tour. I know people online are romanticising the Eras tour and saying it's incredible and saying it's the most amazing show they've ever seen but I'm going to burst the bubble."

Stephano warns that Carolina's hitmaker's concerts are not for those who "do not like standing."

Adding, "Even if you purchased a seat, odds are you are going to be standing the entire evening, and this show goes for over three hours long."

"You're going to be standing for over three hours because the person in front of you will be standing, and if you want to sit down, you're not going to be able to see," she continued.

She similarly points out that fans singalong at Taylor's concerts impacted the show's overall experience.

"You're going to hear her sing at the show, but you're also going to hear 70,000 other people screaming her songs along with her. It's kind of like a Taylor Swift concert/singalong."

At last, Stephano concluded, "Honestly, I don't think that the Eras tour is for the faint of heart, but it is, in my opinion, one of the most incredible experiences of my life."

"Even though I was there and I enjoyed every moment of it, I couldn't help but think that this isn't for everybody."