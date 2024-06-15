 
Geo News

T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand restrict Uganda to 40 in 18.4 overs

Afghanistan and West Indies have nudged New Zealand and Uganda out of T20 World Cup 2024

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

Kane Williamson (second from right) won the toss. - ICC

New Zealand restricted Uganda to 40 runs in 18.4 overs in 32nd match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy stadium in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on Friday.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and chose to field against Uganda. Batters failed to face the bowlers of New Zealand. Kenneth Waiswa was the only Uganda batter who could reach double figures with 11 runs off 18 balls.

Four batters, Simon Ssesazi, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani and Juma Miyagi, returned to the pavilion without making a single run. 

Tim Southee dismissed three batters with impressive figures of 4-3. Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult and Rachin Ravindra claimed two wickets each.

Both teams are already out of the race for Super 8 since Afghanistan and West Indies have made it to the next round from Group C.

New Zealand have always remained consistent with their impeccable performance since 2015 as they reached all six successive tournament semi-finals until this T20 World Cup. It is beside the point that they could not win a single trophy. 

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

Uganda (Playing XI): Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba(c), Fred Achelam(w), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta.

T20 World Cup 2024: Bhurtel, Dipendra shine as Nepal contain SA to 115
T20 World Cup 2024: Bhurtel, Dipendra shine as Nepal contain SA to 115
Pakistan out of T20 World Cup after US-Ireland match called off due to rain
Pakistan out of T20 World Cup after US-Ireland match called off due to rain
Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold statement about Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold statement about Portugal
Pakistan crush India, qualify for Asian Squash Championship semis
Pakistan crush India, qualify for Asian Squash Championship semis
Imam-ul Haq defends Babar Azam amid Ahmed Shehzad's criticism
Imam-ul Haq defends Babar Azam amid Ahmed Shehzad's criticism
'Body shaming is intolerable': Ahmad Shahzad defends Azam Khan
'Body shaming is intolerable': Ahmad Shahzad defends Azam Khan
AFG vs PNG: Afghanistan beat PNG, qualify for Super 8 stage
AFG vs PNG: Afghanistan beat PNG, qualify for Super 8 stage
US vs IRE: Will rain wash away Pakistan's chances to qualify for Super 8?
US vs IRE: Will rain wash away Pakistan's chances to qualify for Super 8?
T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan restrict Papua New Guinea to 95
T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan restrict Papua New Guinea to 95
T20 World Cup 2024: England defeat Oman in low-total match
T20 World Cup 2024: England defeat Oman in low-total match
T20 World Cup: Ex-Indian pacer wishes to see US over Pakistan in Super 8
T20 World Cup: Ex-Indian pacer wishes to see US over Pakistan in Super 8
Traces of two missing Japanese climbers found in Gilgit Baltistan
Traces of two missing Japanese climbers found in Gilgit Baltistan