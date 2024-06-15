T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand restrict Uganda to 40 in 18.4 overs

Kane Williamson (second from right) won the toss. - ICC

New Zealand restricted Uganda to 40 runs in 18.4 overs in 32nd match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy stadium in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on Friday.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and chose to field against Uganda. Batters failed to face the bowlers of New Zealand. Kenneth Waiswa was the only Uganda batter who could reach double figures with 11 runs off 18 balls.

Four batters, Simon Ssesazi, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani and Juma Miyagi, returned to the pavilion without making a single run.

Tim Southee dismissed three batters with impressive figures of 4-3. Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult and Rachin Ravindra claimed two wickets each.

Both teams are already out of the race for Super 8 since Afghanistan and West Indies have made it to the next round from Group C.

New Zealand have always remained consistent with their impeccable performance since 2015 as they reached all six successive tournament semi-finals until this T20 World Cup. It is beside the point that they could not win a single trophy.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

Uganda (Playing XI): Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba(c), Fred Achelam(w), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta.