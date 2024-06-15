Kylie Kelce recalls first meeting with Travis Kelce

Kylie Kelce speaks of how Travis Kelce lived up to the image her husband Jason built of his brother

Kylie Kelce is looking back at the first time she met her now brother-in-law Travis Kelce.



The 31-year-old mum of three got candid about how despite her long-term relationship with Jason, 36, it took quite some time to meet his younger brother.

“Jason and I had been together for quite some time before I actually got to meet Travis,” she told Sterling Holmes during his show Stacking the Box on Friday. “I’m talking at least through a full football season.”

Kyle, a former athlete turned event consultant, revealed that it wasn't until the Pro Bowl in Hawaii when she got to meet the younger Kelce brother because their football schedules not matching up.

Notably, this was well before Travis began dating his popstar girlfriend taylor swift.

When Kylie did join the Kelce circle, she found it to be a full-blown fam jam once Jason formally introduced her to Travis, now 34.

“It was a full dive into the Kelce pool because I had never been on a Kelce family vacation, and that turned into one,” she recounted. “So we had the entire Kelce family together, which is rare, but I had received months and months and months of Jason talking up his brother.”

Prior to that, Kylie only heard 'what an amazing person' Travis was.

The former field hockey player admitted that Travis did live up to the impression Jason had built of Travis being 'kind and generous and loving.'

“He is hilarious, and is the best uncle and an outstanding brother-in-law,” she said of the NFL player. Kylie and Jason exchanged vows in 2018.