Prince William to keep ‘supporting’ Kate Middleton as she returns to royal duties

Prince William has vowed to keep supporting his wife Kate Middleton after she revealed she will be making her first appearance since cancer diagnosis.



It was revealed that the Prince of Wales was ‘pleased’ that his wife feels good enough to return to royal duties as she goes through preventative chemotherapy.

A Palace spokesperson told GB News after Kate’s statement, "The Prince is pleased to see the Princess starting to engage with the work and projects that are important to her.

"He will continue to focus his time on supporting his wife and children, while continuing to undertake his public duties,” they added.

It came after Kate surprised her fans and well-wishers by releasing a rare statement regarding her health while also addressing rumours regarding her appearance tomorrow.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” she said in the rare update. "On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

She added, "I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

It is pertinent to note here that royal fans will see Kate for the first time at the Trooping the Colour since she last stepped out with the Royal family for Christmas 2023 celebrations.