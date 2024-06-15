Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to end 'long distance' relationship soon

Taylor Swift always has time for Travis Kelce despite her busy schedule.

Recently, Taylor stayed up late into the night after her Eras Tour performance at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, so that she could virtually celebrate the Super Bowl ring ceremony in Kansas City, Missouri with Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

A source now tells Entertainment Tonight that the couple always makes time for each other no matter what.

“Taylor and Travis make sure that the current long-distance aspect of their relationship doesn't last very long. They both move their schedules around if it's feasible and try to carve out as much time as they can to see each other, as well as each other’s families and friends,” they said.

The insider added, "They prioritize each other and do anything and everything to make each other happy. Their relationship is genuine and they both want to make it work, so it does."

"Taylor and Travis definitely see a long-term future together and things are continuing to move in that direction. Their shared values and love of family keeps them connected,” they concluded.