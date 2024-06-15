Nicole Kidman picked 'A Family Affair' for THIS reason after 'Expats'

Nicole Kidman revealed why she was drawn to A Family Affair following her appearance in Expats.

At the premiere of the film on Thursday, Kidman, starring alongside Joey King and Zac Efron, revealed that she just wanted to 'have fun' as an actor in A Family Affair following dual role as an actor or producer in Expats.

"And I went, yeah, I would love to be able to go and do that and jump in. I had done Expats, which took so much out of my soul, and so I was like, OK, I’m not producing this, I’m a hired actor and I’m happy to show up and be a part of the team and have fun," the Lioness actress said at the premiere on Thursday.

While talking about her experience working in the film, Kidman, who has previously worked with Efron in The Paperboy, revealed "a lot of it was getting to know Joey because she’s really fun."

"There was a lot of sitting around and talking and a lot of easy camaraderie, which is a nice way to make a film... there wasn’t so much stress, which is kind of nice, I have to say, because so many of them are very stressful," she added.

A Family Affair is scheduled to release on Netflix on June 28, 2024.