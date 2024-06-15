 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman picked 'A Family Affair' for THIS reason after 'Expats'

'A Family Affair' starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 28, 2024

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

Nicole Kidman picked 'A Family Affair' for THIS reason after 'Expats'

Nicole Kidman revealed why she was drawn to A Family Affair following her appearance in Expats.

At the premiere of the film on Thursday, Kidman, starring alongside Joey King and Zac Efron, revealed that she just wanted to 'have fun' as an actor in A Family Affair following dual role as an actor or producer in Expats.

"And I went, yeah, I would love to be able to go and do that and jump in. I had done Expats, which took so much out of my soul, and so I was like, OK, I’m not producing this, I’m a hired actor and I’m happy to show up and be a part of the team and have fun," the Lioness actress said at the premiere on Thursday.

While talking about her experience working in the film, Kidman, who has previously worked with Efron in The Paperboy, revealed "a lot of it was getting to know Joey because she’s really fun."

"There was a lot of sitting around and talking and a lot of easy camaraderie, which is a nice way to make a film... there wasn’t so much stress, which is kind of nice, I have to say, because so many of them are very stressful," she added.

A Family Affair is scheduled to release on Netflix on June 28, 2024.

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan shares what she finds exciting about 'Polin'
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan shares what she finds exciting about 'Polin'
'Angel of the Night' singer Angela Bofill breathes his last at 70
'Angel of the Night' singer Angela Bofill breathes his last at 70
Kylie Kelce recalls first meeting with Travis Kelce
Kylie Kelce recalls first meeting with Travis Kelce
Alexis Bellino unveils shocking revelations about romance with John Janssen
Alexis Bellino unveils shocking revelations about romance with John Janssen
Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper have strict rule for double dates with girlfriends
Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper have strict rule for double dates with girlfriends
Billy Ray Cyrus filed for annulment after Firerose's alleged infidelity
Billy Ray Cyrus filed for annulment after Firerose's alleged infidelity
Bianca Censori dominates Kanye West in the latest outing?
Bianca Censori dominates Kanye West in the latest outing?
Blake Lively assures audience will 'love' film 'It Ends With Us'
Blake Lively assures audience will 'love' film 'It Ends With Us'
Jelly Roll selects the tattoo on his body which is 'just bad art'
Jelly Roll selects the tattoo on his body which is 'just bad art'
Lindsey Stirling details 'wild' story behind her latest song 'Survive'
Lindsey Stirling details 'wild' story behind her latest song 'Survive'
Hayley Williams rocks 'feminine rage' shirt at Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour'
Hayley Williams rocks 'feminine rage' shirt at Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour'
Zac Efron expresses excitement over sharing the screen with Nicole Kidman
Zac Efron expresses excitement over sharing the screen with Nicole Kidman