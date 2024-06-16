Gordon Ramsay admits bad bicycling accident 'really shook me'

Gordon Ramsay just revealed how he is lucky to have survived a bicycling accident which was rather bad.

The 57-year-old MasterChef star took to his official Instagram account to upload a video, detailing the incident along with emphasizing on the importance of wearing a helmet.

As he acknowledged that the incident “really shook me,” and had been hospitalized, Ramsay stated, “Honestly, I’m lucky to be here.”

“I’m in pain. It’s been a brutal week,” he added as he lifted up his chef’s jacket to reveal his heavily bruised ribs.

The Hell’s Kitchen star continued, “And I’m sort of getting through it. But I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet.”

However, Ramsay reassured that he did not “break any bones or suffer any major injuries,” but was “a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato,” in the caption of the post he uploaded on June 15, 2024.

“I don’t care how short the journey is. I don’t care, you know, the fact that these helmets cost money … they’re crucial,” Gordon Ramsay can be further heard saying in the video.