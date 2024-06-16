 
Geo News

Joe Alwyn explains how he lives 'in reality' and 'away from online noise'

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift ended their six year long relationship in the spring of 2023

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Joe Alwyn explains how he lives 'in reality' and 'away from online noise'

Joe Alwyn just decided to finally address many buzzing questions that have circulated ever since his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The 33-year-old actor gave an exclusive interview to The Sunday Times Style, opening up about his split from the Lover crooner along with the speculations that ensued.

Even though he laughed off a question about him disguising himself so that he does not attract any unwanted attention but he did state that he tries his best to avoid online commentary about his life whether it is Swift related or not.

“I try and dial that volume down,” the Kinds of Kindness star told the outlet in the interview that was published on June 15, 2024.

“I was obviously made aware of it and think that mistreating anyone,” Alwyn stated, further adding, “whether it’s in person or behind the anonymity of a keyboard, is shameful.”

“I try and live in reality and away from the kind of online noise of Twitter — or wherever else it comes from — and try and just stay in the moment,” Joe Alwyn further explained.

Jennifer Aniston celebrates 'ferociously talented' Courteney Cox birthday
Jennifer Aniston celebrates 'ferociously talented' Courteney Cox birthday
Snoop Dogg marks 27 years of wedlock with wife Shante Broadus
Snoop Dogg marks 27 years of wedlock with wife Shante Broadus
Noah Cyrus commends dad Billy Ray 'only looking forward' amid Firerose divorce
Noah Cyrus commends dad Billy Ray 'only looking forward' amid Firerose divorce
Gordon Ramsay admits bad bicycling accident 'really shook me'
Gordon Ramsay admits bad bicycling accident 'really shook me'
Joe Alwyn finally speaks out on Taylor Swift breakup
Joe Alwyn finally speaks out on Taylor Swift breakup
'The Outsiders' star Rob Lowe shares sobriety milestone with son John Owen
'The Outsiders' star Rob Lowe shares sobriety milestone with son John Owen
Taylor Swift sparks fans' reaction with ex Calvin Harris track on Eras Tour
Taylor Swift sparks fans' reaction with ex Calvin Harris track on Eras Tour
'Bridgerton' cast drops hints on potential storylines in season 4
'Bridgerton' cast drops hints on potential storylines in season 4
Kim Kardashian goes big for North West's 11th birthday
Kim Kardashian goes big for North West's 11th birthday
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to end 'long distance' relationship soon
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to end 'long distance' relationship soon
Nicole Kidman picked 'A Family Affair' for THIS reason after 'Expats'
Nicole Kidman picked 'A Family Affair' for THIS reason after 'Expats'
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan shares what she finds exciting about 'Polin'
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan shares what she finds exciting about 'Polin'