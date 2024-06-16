Joe Alwyn explains how he lives 'in reality' and 'away from online noise'

Joe Alwyn just decided to finally address many buzzing questions that have circulated ever since his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The 33-year-old actor gave an exclusive interview to The Sunday Times Style, opening up about his split from the Lover crooner along with the speculations that ensued.

Even though he laughed off a question about him disguising himself so that he does not attract any unwanted attention but he did state that he tries his best to avoid online commentary about his life whether it is Swift related or not.

“I try and dial that volume down,” the Kinds of Kindness star told the outlet in the interview that was published on June 15, 2024.

“I was obviously made aware of it and think that mistreating anyone,” Alwyn stated, further adding, “whether it’s in person or behind the anonymity of a keyboard, is shameful.”

“I try and live in reality and away from the kind of online noise of Twitter — or wherever else it comes from — and try and just stay in the moment,” Joe Alwyn further explained.