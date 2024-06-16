 
Billy Crystal recalls Robert De Niro asking for critique over 'Analyze This' performance

Billy Crystal and Robert De Niro co-starred in the 1999 hit comedy film, 'Analyze This'

June 16, 2024

Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal just poked some fun at each other at the screening of their hit 1999 comedy, Analyze This.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the comedic conversation and Q&A session was moderated by Gayle King, at the stage of Spring Studios’ Indeed Theater in New York.

As they talked about the first few takes of the film, the 76-year-old actor revealed that Niro pulled him aside, telling him that he was open to feedback on his performance.

"He whispers because it's like, mafia guys they speak in whispers because it makes you come to them," Crystal recalled.

He continued, "And he says, 'Listen. If you see anything I can do funnier, better, take me aside and just let me know.' "

The Monsters, Inc. star then remembered thinking, "Oh my God. What an amazing, generous thing to do."

Crystal took the opportunity of critiquing De Niro when the two filmed a scene in the movie where the patient, played by the Goodfellas actor, introduces himself to the therapist, portrayed by Crystal.

"I go, 'Come here. Is that all you got?' And then we just laughed and we just, throughout the whole movie you wouldn't think that we would just laugh as much as we did," Crystal reminisced.

