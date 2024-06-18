 
T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan elect to field first against West Indies

West Indies and Afghanistan both have qualified for Super 8 round after winning their first three league matches

June 18, 2024

Rashid Khan (second from right) won the toss. - ICC

Afghanistan won the toss and decided to field first in the 40th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Tuesday.

Both the Group C teams have already qualified for the Super 8 round of the World Cup after winning their first three matches.

"We are gonna bowl. It's just about making sure how we go about the run-chase. Also, with the opposition, it is best to bowl first. We have to adjust quickly, we have seen a couple of games here, it's going to be a bouncy wicket, most of the guys have played in the CPL and that will help. Toss is not a big advantage, it's more about playing the right brand of cricket and taking good decisions," Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said at the toss.

West Indies have made one change as Pacer Romario Shepherd has joined his family for the birth of his second child. He will return to the squad tomorrow. He has been replaced by Obed McCoy. 

Meanwhile, Afghanistan are unchanged.

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie and Obed McCoy.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

