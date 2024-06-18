 
Geo News

King Charles had plans to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Trooping the Colour?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle miss Trooping the Colour amid rift with Royal family

By
Web Desk

June 18, 2024

King Charles had plans to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Trooping the Colour?

King Charles reportedly denied inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after he realized that they would ‘cast a shadow’ over the ceremony.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, there were brief discussions about inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but the idea was quickly dismissed.

It is pertinent to note here that the Sussexes haven’t attended the King's Birthday Parade since 2019 when they stepped down as senior working royals.

Speaking of the absence from the major royal event, Quinn told The Mirror, "There was a brief discussion among the senior Royals about inviting Harry and Meghan to trooping the colour.”

However, “the idea was quickly dismissed because even if the couple accepted the invitation there is a feeling that they cast a dark shadow over everything."

It was also reported that the Sussexes had ‘open invitation’ to attend the Trooping the Colour along with other royal events but they still opted not to come.

Speaking on Palace Confidential, Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden claimed that the Sussexes have an "open invitation” to attend Royal events while discussing if they would show up for King Charles’ Birthday Parade.

"There's said to be an open invitation for Harry and Meghan to attend any big royal events that are still available," he said.

‘Suits' star Wendell Pierce reflects on reunion with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
‘Suits' star Wendell Pierce reflects on reunion with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Brad Pitt's Formula One movie to hit theatres in summer 2025
Brad Pitt's Formula One movie to hit theatres in summer 2025
Celine Dion aims to help people with documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion'
Celine Dion aims to help people with documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion'
Internet reacts to Ian Mckellen falling off stage during London show
Internet reacts to Ian Mckellen falling off stage during London show
Ariana Grande liking for serial killers stirs trouble for her
Ariana Grande liking for serial killers stirs trouble for her
Tom Brady divorce proves good for Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady divorce proves good for Gisele Bündchen
Gracie Abrams reveals Taylor Swift is 'reason' why she stayed in music
Gracie Abrams reveals Taylor Swift is 'reason' why she stayed in music
Idina Menzel goes 'off-script' to root for Cynthia Erivo at 2024 Tony Awards
Idina Menzel goes 'off-script' to root for Cynthia Erivo at 2024 Tony Awards
Armie Hammer answers shocking allegations of canibalism by exes
Armie Hammer answers shocking allegations of canibalism by exes
Jada Pinkett Smith hilarious tribute to husband Will Smith sparks reactions
Jada Pinkett Smith hilarious tribute to husband Will Smith sparks reactions
Victoria Beckham got 'violent' over David's alleged affair
Victoria Beckham got 'violent' over David's alleged affair
Paris Hilton calls husband Carter Reum 'man who does it all with a smile'
Paris Hilton calls husband Carter Reum 'man who does it all with a smile'