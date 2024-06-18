King Charles had plans to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Trooping the Colour?

King Charles reportedly denied inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after he realized that they would ‘cast a shadow’ over the ceremony.



According to royal expert Tom Quinn, there were brief discussions about inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but the idea was quickly dismissed.

It is pertinent to note here that the Sussexes haven’t attended the King's Birthday Parade since 2019 when they stepped down as senior working royals.

Speaking of the absence from the major royal event, Quinn told The Mirror, "There was a brief discussion among the senior Royals about inviting Harry and Meghan to trooping the colour.”

However, “the idea was quickly dismissed because even if the couple accepted the invitation there is a feeling that they cast a dark shadow over everything."

It was also reported that the Sussexes had ‘open invitation’ to attend the Trooping the Colour along with other royal events but they still opted not to come.

Speaking on Palace Confidential, Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden claimed that the Sussexes have an "open invitation” to attend Royal events while discussing if they would show up for King Charles’ Birthday Parade.

"There's said to be an open invitation for Harry and Meghan to attend any big royal events that are still available," he said.