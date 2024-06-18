Millie Bobby Brown shocks lucky winners with 'Enola Holmes' wax statue

Millie Bobby Brown unveiled her wax statue at London's iconic Madame Tussauds on Monday.

According to DailyMail report, during the ceremony, Brown surprised 26 lucky fans who won the competition to be the first to see the statue.

Brown, famed for her roles in Netflix movies Enola Holmes posed in a Victorian costume from her character for her statue, which will be opened to public from July 19.

The Stranger Things actress looked stunning in mustard mini dress complemented with matching neck scarf as she shocked fans by her surprise appearance.

General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, Steve Blackburn praised Brown stating, "Move over Sherlock – there's a new Holmes in Baker Street! It's been truly amazing to work with Millie Bobby Brown in bringing her much-loved character Enola Holmes to life."

Blackburn added, "We can see a lot of similarities between Millie and Enola; both represent smart, confident, and rebellious women challenging and defying societal norms – and are role models for a new generation."