 
Geo News

Millie Bobby Brown shocks lucky winners with 'Enola Holmes' wax statue

Millie Bobby Brown surprise fans at iconic Madame Tussauds to unveil her 'Enola Holmes' wax statue

By
Web Desk

June 18, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown shocks lucky winners with 'Enola Holmes' wax statue

Millie Bobby Brown unveiled her wax statue at London's iconic Madame Tussauds on Monday.

According to DailyMail report, during the ceremony, Brown surprised 26 lucky fans who won the competition to be the first to see the statue.

Brown, famed for her roles in Netflix movies Enola Holmes posed in a Victorian costume from her character for her statue, which will be opened to public from July 19.

The Stranger Things actress looked stunning in mustard mini dress complemented with matching neck scarf as she shocked fans by her surprise appearance.

General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, Steve Blackburn praised Brown stating, "Move over Sherlock – there's a new Holmes in Baker Street! It's been truly amazing to work with Millie Bobby Brown in bringing her much-loved character Enola Holmes to life."

Blackburn added, "We can see a lot of similarities between Millie and Enola; both represent smart, confident, and rebellious women challenging and defying societal norms – and are role models for a new generation."

Henry Cavill's girlfriend Natalie Viscuso shares excitement for motherhood
Henry Cavill's girlfriend Natalie Viscuso shares excitement for motherhood
No wish to Kanye West in two years on Father's Day
No wish to Kanye West in two years on Father's Day
Taylor Swift massive career matchless against Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift massive career matchless against Sabrina Carpenter
Drake pays tribute to dad in unique way on Father's Day
Drake pays tribute to dad in unique way on Father's Day
Shawn Levy dreams Spider-Man, Deadpool team up
Shawn Levy dreams Spider-Man, Deadpool team up
Scooter Braun makes decision of ending 'chapter as a music manager'
Scooter Braun makes decision of ending 'chapter as a music manager'
Daniel Radcliffe expresses excitement over THIS 'Harry Potter' adaptation
Daniel Radcliffe expresses excitement over THIS 'Harry Potter' adaptation
Kevin Costner opens up about coffee being 'a part of my morning'
Kevin Costner opens up about coffee being 'a part of my morning'
Creed decides to reissue hit 1999 album, 'Human Clay'
Creed decides to reissue hit 1999 album, 'Human Clay'
Angelina Jolie rocks a new tattoo at the Tony Awards red carpet
Angelina Jolie rocks a new tattoo at the Tony Awards red carpet
John Cena plans on staying 'physically active until I can't'
John Cena plans on staying 'physically active until I can't'
Nicole Scherzinger indulges Tony Awards audience in heartfelt performance
Nicole Scherzinger indulges Tony Awards audience in heartfelt performance