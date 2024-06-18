King Charles pressured Kate Middleton into attending Trooping the Colour?

Kate Middleton made a grand appearance at Trooping the Colour to support King Charles amid rumours the Princess was pressured to attend the event despite cancer.



Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl dashed the speculations and revealed that it was the Princess of Wales’ decision to attend the event.

Nicholl said there was “no pressure” from the royal family. However, she noted that it was challenging for the cancer-stricken Princess to smile through pain throughout the whole ceremony.

"There was no pressure on her from anyone,” the expert said. “She really wanted to do this. She turned a corner in her treatment... When she turned that corner, I was told that Trooping was a goal for her.”

“She was given the sign-off by her medical team. She spoke to her father-in-law about attending and to Prince William. They were fully behind her,” Nicholl added.

She continued: "Charles has been a great pillar of support to Catherine when she said that she'd really like to be there at Trooping. He was 100 percent behind it.

“The idea that she was going to upstage him didn't even cross his mind. He just wanted his daughter-in-law by his side."

Nicholl went on to note how there was a huge amount of scrutiny that must have taken its toll on Kate as she knew “the eyes of the world” were on her.

"I think we can probably imagine that she probably had a long and well deserved rest afterwards. I don't think we can expect to see her in public for a little while. That's going to take some recovery from."