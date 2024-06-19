Austin Butler opens up on close relationship with Ashley Tisdale's daughter

Austin Butler loves his uncle duties for Ashley Tisdale’s daughter Jupiter

Austin Butler loves being the fun uncle to his best pal Ashley Tisdale’s daughter Jupiter.

Butler opened up on his relationship with the toddler, saying, “I love being the fun uncle,”

“I play with the toys and whatnot, and then I can go home at the end of the day,” the Elvis star told E! News.

Tisdale, who’s preparing to welcome her second child with husband Christoper French, shares three-year-old daughter Jupiter with him.

“I feel so honored to be a part of her life and to get to know her children,” Butler said.

The Dune 2 star met Tisdale in 2009 on the set of Aliens in the Attic and the duo became friends. They worked tofgether again when they filmed the High School Musical spinoff film, Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.

Butler then went on to date Tisdale’s pal and former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens. The couple remained together for nine years and separated in 2020.

Austin Butler has since moved on with model Kia Gerber. Meanwhile, Hudgens married MLB athlete Cole Tucker, and is expecting her first baby with him.