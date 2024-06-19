 
Billy Ray Cyrus accuses wife Firerose of attempting to isolate him from his daughter

Billy Ray Cyrus has just slammed his wife Firerose for her alleged attempts to isolate him from his daughter

June 19, 2024

Billy Ray Cyrus accuses wife Firerose of attempting to isolate him from his daughter

Billy Ray Cyrus has just hit his wife Firerose with a number of allegations and the biggest one of them is she allegedly attempted to isolate him from at least one of his daughters.

The accusation claims that Firerose blocked the phone of one of Cyrus’s daughters, to cut communication.

The news has been brought to light as part of a complaint that has been released on Monday June 17th, 2024.

This complaint is part of a supplement intended to go with his annulment paper work.

According to a report by People magazine, Cyrus has accused his estranged wife of “conducting a campaign to isolate” him from his family.

An extract from it also states that Cyrus “discovered that the Defendant [Firerose], unknowingly to Plaintiff [Cyrus], blocked at least one (1) of his daughters from being able to contact him on his phone(s) or electronic devices.”

For those unversed, Cyrus has two daughters with his ex-wife Tish, Miley and Noah Cyrus. He also has adopted his ex’s daughter from a pervious relationship called Brandi.

It is pertinent to mention that the filing did not specify which daughter this was in reference to.

There are also a number of other allegations against Firerose too, from lying about her last name, to the fact that she was married twice, and she was also named in a fraudulent credit card charge of almost $97,000.

