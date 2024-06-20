 
Geo News

Jessica Biel losing her mind over Justin Timberlake arrest: Source

Justin Timberlake wife Jessica Biel is worried about his arrest

By
Web Desk

June 20, 2024

Jessica Biel losing her mind over Justin Timberlake arrest: Source 

American singer Justin Timberlake’d wife, Jessica Biel, is devastated after husband’s arrest.

The actress, who is currently toy filming in New York alongside co-star Elizabeth Banks, has been unable to focus on work lately.

Timberlake was arrested this week after he was found out on the road, driving intoxicated. 

A source tells PEOPLE that Timberlake’s arrest has been a "distraction" for the Jessica, who was busy working and now "she’s not happy" about it.

"She had to film yesterday. She doesn't like any attention on the family, especially not negative," they add.

The source adds, "The cast and crew have nothing but positive things to say about her. You can tell she's excited about working."

This comes as Jessica’s shooting schedule is set to last for months.

"The family will be New York-based while she films," a source tells PEOPLE.

"Justin has tour dates, so they’re both working all summer,” the noted.


Billy Ray Cyrus accuses wife Firerose of attempting to isolate him from his daughter
Billy Ray Cyrus accuses wife Firerose of attempting to isolate him from his daughter
Austin Butler opens up on close relationship with Ashley Tisdale's daughter
Austin Butler opens up on close relationship with Ashley Tisdale's daughter
Billy Ray Cyrus accused of unpredictable volatile domestic abuse
Billy Ray Cyrus accused of unpredictable volatile domestic abuse
Mathew Perry's death investigation sparks fresh lead: Insider
Mathew Perry's death investigation sparks fresh lead: Insider
Billy Ray Cyrus slaps wife with fraudulent spending charges amid annulment
Billy Ray Cyrus slaps wife with fraudulent spending charges amid annulment
Daniel Radcliffe talks about infant son's acting debut
Daniel Radcliffe talks about infant son's acting debut
Matthew McConaughey opens up on career confusion and Hollywood break
Matthew McConaughey opens up on career confusion and Hollywood break
Kevin Costner talks massive gamble and ignoring his heart in the process
Kevin Costner talks massive gamble and ignoring his heart in the process
Trevor St. John leaves 'The Young and the Restless' after two years
Trevor St. John leaves 'The Young and the Restless' after two years
Brad Pitt fears an ultimate humiliation from his worst nightmare coming true
Brad Pitt fears an ultimate humiliation from his worst nightmare coming true
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot this summer?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot this summer?
Justin Timberlake's ‘drinking problem' from a ‘really dark place' unearthed
Justin Timberlake's ‘drinking problem' from a ‘really dark place' unearthed