Jessica Biel losing her mind over Justin Timberlake arrest: Source

American singer Justin Timberlake’d wife, Jessica Biel, is devastated after husband’s arrest.

The actress, who is currently toy filming in New York alongside co-star Elizabeth Banks, has been unable to focus on work lately.

Timberlake was arrested this week after he was found out on the road, driving intoxicated.

A source tells PEOPLE that Timberlake’s arrest has been a "distraction" for the Jessica, who was busy working and now "she’s not happy" about it.



"She had to film yesterday. She doesn't like any attention on the family, especially not negative," they add.

The source adds, "The cast and crew have nothing but positive things to say about her. You can tell she's excited about working."



This comes as Jessica’s shooting schedule is set to last for months.

"The family will be New York-based while she films," a source tells PEOPLE.

"Justin has tour dates, so they’re both working all summer,” the noted.





