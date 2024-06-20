 
Kevin Costner breaks silence on 'difficult' divorce from Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner finalized their divorce in February 2024 after 18 years of marriage

June 20, 2024

Kevin Costner has finally broken his silence on his divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

In an interview with People, the Yellowstone star revealed that it took him a while to get his family and life back on track after partying ways with his ex-partner in May 2023.

“You just do it. You just keep talking, you keep coaching [the kids], you keep interested in what they’re interested in,” said Kevin, who shares three children with Christine - Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14.

The 69-year-old also mentioned that divorce is "not easy" when kids are involved in the family dynamics.

“It was something I had to think about 20 years ago when I agreed to be married [again],” shared the actor, who also shares three children with ex-wife Cidy Silva -Annie, 40, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36.

“I had been divorced once and that was rough with kids,” Kevin said.

