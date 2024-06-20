Mark Chestnutt cancels upcoming shows 'with a heavy heart' amid surgery recovery

Mark Chestnutt, one of the most famous country music artists, just announced the cancellation of his upcoming shows as he recovers from an emergency heart surgery.

In an official Instagram post, Chesnutt announced in the caption, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming shows.”

The Almost Goodbye crooner was expected to perform on Friday, June 21, in Louisiana and continue touring throughout the summer.

However, amidst his recovery, he has taken the hard decision of cancelling his shows.

"Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16; Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery," the caption of his post detailed.

Mark Chestnutt’s team further penned, "The recuperation time will make it necessary to cancel show dates. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time of recovery.”

PEOPLE magazine reached out to Mark Chestnutt’s representatives for comment but have not heard back as of yet.