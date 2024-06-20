Joseph Gordon-Levitt serenades wife in a Taylor Swift themed birthday tribute

Joseph Gordon-Levitt just celebrated his wife, Tasha McCauley's birthday in a rather Taylor Swift themed way.

The 43-year-old dedicated the end minutes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in which he made his appearance, to give his wife a "special birthday present.”

After the actor had finished discussing his role in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop, with the host, Jimmy Fallon, Gordon-Levitt performed his own rendition of Taylor Swift's 2019 hit, Lover.

"Before we go, I know today is an important day and there's somebody you want to shoutout," Fallon said.



"Today is actually my wife's birthday, and I'm so sad because she's not here in New York with me," Gordon-Levitt explained

He continued, "I'm here working and she's back home and I feel so terrible. So I texted Jimmy and I [asked] 'can I give her a special birthday present on the show?' "

"And we're here to make dreams come true," Fallon added as he handed the actor a guitar and a mic.

"This is a song by a singer-songwriter that she really loves. You all might know [it]," he said as he kicked off his performance.