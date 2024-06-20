 
Geo News

Joseph Gordon-Levitt serenades wife in a Taylor Swift themed birthday tribute

Joseph Gordon-Levitt marked his wife, Tasha McCauley's birthday on The Tonight Starring Jimmy Fallon Show

By
Web Desk

June 20, 2024

Joseph Gordon-Levitt serenades wife in a Taylor Swift themed birthday tribute

Joseph Gordon-Levitt just celebrated his wife, Tasha McCauley's birthday in a rather Taylor Swift themed way.

The 43-year-old dedicated the end minutes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in which he made his appearance, to give his wife a "special birthday present.”

After the actor had finished discussing his role in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop, with the host, Jimmy Fallon, Gordon-Levitt performed his own rendition of Taylor Swift's 2019 hit, Lover.

"Before we go, I know today is an important day and there's somebody you want to shoutout," Fallon said.

"Today is actually my wife's birthday, and I'm so sad because she's not here in New York with me," Gordon-Levitt explained

He continued, "I'm here working and she's back home and I feel so terrible. So I texted Jimmy and I [asked] 'can I give her a special birthday present on the show?' "

"And we're here to make dreams come true," Fallon added as he handed the actor a guitar and a mic.

"This is a song by a singer-songwriter that she really loves. You all might know [it]," he said as he kicked off his performance.

Jenna Dewan announces heartwarming addition to her family
Jenna Dewan announces heartwarming addition to her family
Sabrina Carpenter sets dates for 'Short N' Sweet' north American tour
Sabrina Carpenter sets dates for 'Short N' Sweet' north American tour
'Harry Potter' star recalls first day at shooting: 'I was terrified'
'Harry Potter' star recalls first day at shooting: 'I was terrified'
Bianca Censori turns heads in Kylie Jenner-inspired pink hair
Bianca Censori turns heads in Kylie Jenner-inspired pink hair
Olivia Rodrigo is THIS rock star's 'dream' artist
Olivia Rodrigo is THIS rock star's 'dream' artist
Ashlee Simpson reflects on musical milestone while parenting three kids
Ashlee Simpson reflects on musical milestone while parenting three kids
Kevin Costner recalls Whitney Houston 'was worthy to talk about'
Kevin Costner recalls Whitney Houston 'was worthy to talk about'
Mark Chestnutt cancels upcoming shows 'with a heavy heart' amid surgery recovery
Mark Chestnutt cancels upcoming shows 'with a heavy heart' amid surgery recovery
Kendrick Lamar revives Drake feud with FIVE diss track performance
Kendrick Lamar revives Drake feud with FIVE diss track performance
Taylor Swift hails 'out of control' Cardiff crowd before big London shows
Taylor Swift hails 'out of control' Cardiff crowd before big London shows
Ozzy Osbourne band's bassist talks working in rhythm section: 'It was great for me'
Ozzy Osbourne band's bassist talks working in rhythm section: 'It was great for me'
Travis Scott gets in police trouble for the first time since Astroworld tragedy
Travis Scott gets in police trouble for the first time since Astroworld tragedy