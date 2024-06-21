 
Kevin Costner shares 'major' update about his return to 'Yellowstone'

Kevin Costner played John Dutton III in the series from 2018 to 2022

June 21, 2024

Kevin Costner has officially announced that he will not be returning to the hit series Yellowstone.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the 69-year-old star posted a video of himself in which he confirmed to his fans that he will not be reprising his role as John Dutton for the final episodes of the Paramount series.

“Hi everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone — that beloved series that I love — that I know you love,” he said in the clip.

Kevin further shared, “I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future.”

“It was something that really changed me. I loved it, and I know you loved it,” the Horizon: An American Saga actor continued.” I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning.

“I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies,” the star concluded.

For the unversed, Kevin played John Dutton III in the series from 2018 to 2022.

