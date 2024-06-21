Kevin Costner 'ready' to fall in love again after Christine Baumgartner divorce

Kevin Costner is ‘ready’ to fall in love again following his divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

In an interview with People magazine, the Yellowstone star discussed the possibility of finding love in the future.

“Yeah, I think everybody would like to be in love,” he said. "There's such a good feeling that's associated with that. It may have to be defined in a different way, but yeah, I love the idea of that possibility.



"I’m not going to let anything harden my heart,” Kevin added.

Meanwhile, the 69-year-old actor revealed that he prioritized his kids amid his split from Christine.

"You just keep talking, you keep coaching [the kids], you keep interested in what they're interested in ... I had to,” said Kevin, who shares three kids with his designer ex-wife - Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14.

Recently, the Horizon: An American Saga actor admitted that his life changed when he "listened to [his] heart."

"The confidence came when I listened to my heart, right at the very end of college where I thought, 'I’m not going to be worried about what people think anymore,” he told the outlet.

"There was no guarantee of success, but a huge weight came off my shoulders. I started going into Hollywood every day and I would park my little camper next to a phone booth and kind of sleep in a fetal position. I knew no one,” explained the Hollywood star.