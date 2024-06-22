 
Geo News

Emily Miller, Cam Holmes announce heartwarming addition to their family

The 'Too Hot to Handle' alums welcomed their first baby on Friday, June 20

By
Web Desk

June 22, 2024

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes welcomed their first baby, a son with a heartwarming snap.

On Friday, June 21, the newly minted parent took their official Instagram accounts and announced the birth of their son on Thursday, June 20.

In the celebratory post, the Too Hot to Handle alums shared an adorable black-and-white photo of the newborn featuring his little hand in the hands of Miler and Holmes while hiding his face.

The couple also revealed the name of their son in the caption writing, "Reggie Ruston Miller-Holmes 20.06.2024."

Moreover, the duo who met on the sets of season 2 of the Netflix hit, first shared the exciting news of their pregnancy in January to People magazine.

They also told the outlet that a year and a half earlier the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.

"After what happened last time, I didn't even know if I'd even want to get pregnant again,” Miller said, adding, "It sounds cliché, but it really is our little miracle.”

