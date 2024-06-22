 
Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams's songwriting session turns into fire extinguisher fiasco

The duo released their track ‘Us’ on Friday, June, 21

June 22, 2024

Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift learned how to use a fire extinguisher the night they wrote their new song.

On Thursday night, the singer-songwriter pair released their first ever song together titled Us, which is part of Abrams’s sophomore album, The Secret of Us.

Abrams took to her official X account (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday and posted videos from the night Swift and she wrote the song.

The daughter of Star Wars director J.J. Abrams wrote in the caption, “Writing this entire song from 2am to 6am was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life.”

While tagging Swift she continued writing, “Now we know how to use a fire extinguisher. I love you.”

Abrams shared an unseen video of the duo struggling to use the fire extinguisher on a flame started due to a fallen candle in Swift's house in New York City

In the clip, Abrams was behind the camera recording the whole scenario while Swift said in jest, “I think we’re going to die.”

The Lover singer then put off the fire with a fire extinguisher in doing so her whole kitchen got covered in white foam.

“Our purses are ruined — and our shoes, and the whole room I think,” said Swift in the video.

Earlier during an interview with Billboard Abrams said while pointing at the fire extinguisher incident, “We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks.”

