Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries to return with new episodes

Netflix has dropped the official release date for the new batch of mysteries in rebooted show Unsolved Mysteries.



The upcoming fourth volume of the rebooted true crime and paranormal investigation is coming after being nearly two years off the air.

This time around, the streaming giant will be treating mystery thriller fans to at least 5 new episodes globally on July 31st.

The news of Unsolved Mysteries headed for a fourth volume emerged a little earlier this year during the Next On Netflix reveals.

Netflix's TUDUM event in July 2024 confirmed the return of Unsolved Mysteries with a first look teaser of the upcoming season.

The Netflix hit series previously came out with an unconventional release as the Volume 3 debuted as a 'three-night event' close to Halloween in 2022.

The new volume will feature episodes directed by seasoned hands, including Robert M. Wise, Skye Borgman, and Gabe Torres, who have also contributed to previous episodes.

Terry Dunn Meurer from Cosgrove/Meurer Productions and Shawn Levy from 21 Laps Entertainment are also back as executive producers.

However, Netflix is keeping details about the mysteries covered in the new season under wraps for now.

The show was also one of the 90+ series confirmed to be coming out during the year.