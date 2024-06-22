 
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce exchange loving gesture at London 'Eras Tour' show

Taylor Swift performed in London, at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 as a part of her 'Eras Tour'

By
Web Desk

June 22, 2024

Taylor Swift just received a rather loving gesture from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in London.

On June 21, Friday, the 34-year-old American football player was one of the many celebrity guests that attended Swift’s wildly successful Eras Tour, which the pop artist took to Wembley Stadium.

According a fan recorded video uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, a particularly swoon-worthy moment was caught on camera as Swift performed her 2019 hit song, Lover.

Kelce was spotted singing along to the Blank Space crooner’s track and as the 34-year-old songstress sang, “Oh you're my, my, my, my...” a beaming Kelce pointed at Swift on stage and then back to himself.

As his girlfriend continued to sing the ending seconds of the song, the NFL star sang along as he danced and even threw a wave at the crowd.

Additionally, this was not the only sweet moment that occurred between the couple.

During her performance of the song, So High School, during her London stop on Friday night, she performed a surprise move; shooting an arrow from an invisible bow, one of Kelce’s moves during games with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs. 

