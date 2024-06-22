 
Camila Cabello embraces her 'sensual' side with new song 'Chanel No. 5'

Camila Cabello released her song, 'Chanel No. 5' from her album, 'C, XOXO' which is set to be released on June 28, 2024

June 22, 2024

Camila Cabello just gave some insights into the rather alluring aspect of her upcoming album, C, XOXO.

On Friday, June 21, the Havana hit-maker released the latest song from her highly anticipated fourth studio album, titled, Chanel No. 5.

In the pop genre track, the 27-year-old artist embraces her “sensual” side as she sings about a woman who is confident in her pursuits and goals.

"Cute girl with a sick mind/I know just how to play my cards right/Wrist, wrist, spritz, spritz, make him come alive (Ah)/Chanel No. 5," the lyrics of the song go.

Prior to the song’s release, Cabello took to her official Instagram account to open up about the concept behind her album, which is slated for a June 28, 2024 launch.

"the world of C, XOXO is a very sensual one, and in the root meaning sense of that word. sensual meaning “of the senses”- taste, touch, sight, smell, sound," she wrote in her post.

"i wanted you to be in the sensory world i was in when i wrote it - red chipped nails is our way of wabi sabi being tongue tied is also shibari…," she added, as Cabello used the song's lyrics as a reference.

