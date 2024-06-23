Cricketers may 'refuse central contracts' in case of demotion

Mohammad Amir of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Saad Bin Zafar of Canada during the ICC Men´s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies and USA 2024 match between Pakistan and Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 11, 2024 in New York, New York. — AFP

Players could opt to play freely without central contracts.

PCB waiting for Kirsten's report on players' performance.

Cricket body may drop certain players from the next series.

LAHORE: The Pakistani team's players may refuse central contracts if they are demoted following their poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 which led to their early exit, sources told Geo News.



There are concerns that the refusal of contracts could lead to players opting to play freely without the restrictions.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is waiting for head coach Gary Kirsten's report as it will make decisions in light of it. Moreover, senior manager Wahab Riaz will also present a report which will be reviewed before final decisions.



This comprehensive review process has delayed the board's announcement of any definitive actions.



One of the major considerations is the potential decision to drop certain players from the next series and make modifications to the central contracts.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan's white-ball skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan are expected to be demoted from Category A in their central contracts.



Sources close to the situation disclosed that work on a new central contract for the national players is in progress.

A new and smaller selection committee will be established to finalise the central contracts. However, the salaries of the national cricketers will remain unchanged.

Pakistan's dismal World Cup campaign

The PCB decided to review the central contracts after the team's embarrassing early exit from the ongoing World Cup due to its poor performance.

The Green Shirts have been eliminated from the mega event and failed to even proceed to the Super Eight stage after losing their two initial matches against the new entrant United States and arch-rivals India.

With the match between the US and Ireland abandoned due to rain on Friday, the co-hosts secured one point, consequently ending Pakistan's hopes of proceeding in the tournament.

The national team returned to Pakistan after playing its last league game against Ireland.

This is the third time in the tournament’s history that Pakistan has been eliminated in the league round.