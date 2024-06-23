 
Simone Ashley gets major development in music career

Simone Ashley is the actress and songstress who plays Kathani Sharma in 'Bridgerton'

June 23, 2024

Simone Ashley, who starred as the lead actress in Netflix period drama's season 2, is a singer as well as an actress.

Recently,thw Bridgerton star Simone Ashley collaborated with Fraser T Smith, the producer behind Adele’s number one track, Set Fire To Rain, to record a whole album, as per Daily Mail

An insider dished to the outlet, “If she finds enough time to devote to her music, Simone could even end up becoming a successful as someone like Adele.”

“She is really versatile in what she does,” they added.

The insider went on to claim that Simone’s musical work is “a real mix of soul, pop and indie. Perfect for today's market.”

This news come after the actress spoke out on the body-shaming of her co-star Nicola Coughlan during the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco.

The 28-year-old actress began, "Yeah, the haters are going to hate" as she condemned the negative comments her co-star Nicola is receiving for her body.

“And I think we can all relate to that, but I really don't think that she's allowing that to bother her," Simone addressed during the chat. 

