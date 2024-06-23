Meghan Markle planning to return back to the royal fold as its savior

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a royal return of her own and it involves her coming out as the Firm’s savior.

Insight into the Duchess’ thoughts have been brought to light by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

This insider in question explained, “Meghan’s desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them – appearing like some sort of royal saviour could only do her image good.”

“Meghan has made it clear she’d love nothing more than to move past all the nonsense and find a way towards healing for everyone’s sake. She’s ready and willing to let the anger and bitterness go,” the source also revealed.

“Of course, it’s not really up to her and Harry, all they can do is continue to reach out and offer olive branches.” But “Meghan hopes her feelings are being communicated to Kate through their mutual friends.”

All in all, “There’s no doubt making peace with William and Kate would be a huge relief for Meghan on many levels, not least because it would also improve her reputation and, in turn, the new brand she’s cultivating.”