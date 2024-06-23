Harry Styles allegedly delays Kit Kat payment, claims Comedian Joe Lycett

Comedian Joe Lycett claimed that Harry Styles owe him a Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter bar.

Lycett shared a video on TikTok where he called out Styles for allegedly failing to pay him a Kit Kat as part of a payment for a portrait painting.

He said in the video, "Okay, first, a recap: last year, I did this painting of Harry Styles where I replaced his head with an egg," adding, "Unbelievably, he loved it so much that he asked me to buy it."

Lycett showed screenshots of their conversation where they negotiated the terms, including the chocolate bar.

"So I sent the painting to the address that he provided, obviously I looked it up on Zoopla," he said.

However, upon receiving a package from Styles, Lycett claimed it contained only £6 and no Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter.

"Harry has now entirely stopped responding to me. God, I feel like Zayn [Malik]. What do I do? What does the note say and where is my Kit Kat?" he humorously said in the video.