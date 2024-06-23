 
Geo News

Harry Styles allegedly delays Kit Kat payment, claims Comedian Joe Lycett

Comedian Joe Lycett claimed that Harry Styles owe him a Kit Kat as part of a payment for a portrait painting

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Harry Styles allegedly delays Kit Kat payment, claims Comedian Joe Lycett

Comedian Joe Lycett claimed that Harry Styles owe him a Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter bar.

Lycett shared a video on TikTok where he called out Styles for allegedly failing to pay him a Kit Kat as part of a payment for a portrait painting.

He said in the video, "Okay, first, a recap: last year, I did this painting of Harry Styles where I replaced his head with an egg," adding, "Unbelievably, he loved it so much that he asked me to buy it."

Comedian Joe Lycett claimed that Harry Styles owe him a Kit Kat as part of a payment for a portrait painting

Lycett showed screenshots of their conversation where they negotiated the terms, including the chocolate bar.

"So I sent the painting to the address that he provided, obviously I looked it up on Zoopla," he said.

However, upon receiving a package from Styles, Lycett claimed it contained only £6 and no Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter.

"Harry has now entirely stopped responding to me. God, I feel like Zayn [Malik]. What do I do? What does the note say and where is my Kit Kat?" he humorously said in the video.

Tom Hanks refused to give up on addict son Chet Hanks: ‘He's proud of him'
Tom Hanks refused to give up on addict son Chet Hanks: ‘He's proud of him'
Jeff Nichols, Michael Shannon clash over emotional 'The Bikeriders' scene
Jeff Nichols, Michael Shannon clash over emotional 'The Bikeriders' scene
Jonathan Majors praises Meagan Good with 'all my heart' at Unlocked Impact Awards
Jonathan Majors praises Meagan Good with 'all my heart' at Unlocked Impact Awards
Kim Kardashian gets unexpected marriage proposal at Summerfest concert
Kim Kardashian gets unexpected marriage proposal at Summerfest concert
Tom Brady's exes on the same page after brutal Netflix roast jokes
Tom Brady's exes on the same page after brutal Netflix roast jokes
Taylor Swift invites 'influential' Hayley Williams to perform at 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift invites 'influential' Hayley Williams to perform at 'Eras Tour'
Jennifer Lopez seeks privacy amid divorce rumours, Ben Affleck unfazed
Jennifer Lopez seeks privacy amid divorce rumours, Ben Affleck unfazed
Shania Twain picks new star for ‘That Don't Impress Me Much' lyrics
Shania Twain picks new star for ‘That Don't Impress Me Much' lyrics
Justin Timberlake trolled by Tiffany Haddish following arrest
Justin Timberlake trolled by Tiffany Haddish following arrest
Margot Robbie's new business is ‘easier' than film making: Deets here
Margot Robbie's new business is ‘easier' than film making: Deets here
Rihanna fears A$AP Rocky will get locked up: Source
Rihanna fears A$AP Rocky will get locked up: Source
Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert 'cant stand the sight of each other': Source
Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert 'cant stand the sight of each other': Source