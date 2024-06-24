 
Geo News

Anthony Michael Hall thanks his mom for keeping him grounded as a child star

The actor first starred in 'National Lampoon's Vacation' at the age of 15

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Anthony Micheal Hall thanks his mom for keeping him grounded as a child star

Anthony Micheal Hall is grateful to his mom for helping him during his child stardom

In the latest interview with The View, the 56-year-old actor talked about his early days in acting and dealing with fame.

The show co-host Joy Behar said to Anthony being in the industry from an early age, “You turned out normal, a lot of those child actors are all nuts.”

Anthony explained that having a mom who is a “tough Irish-Italian Catholic” saved him and his sister which kept them “real”.

He went on to say, “Thank God I had that foundation of my faith and my family. Just kept pressing on.”

In 2021 during an interview with the Independent, The Saturday Night Live alum revealed his struggles with fame as being a star was “off-putting” and “not unlike a horror movie.”

Moreover, he told the outlet that he felt uncomfortable when people stared at him in “odd ways.”

For those unversed, Anthony starred in the 1983 comedy movie National Lampoon’s Vacation at the age of 15, and one year later he appeared in the classic rom-com Sixteen Candles.

