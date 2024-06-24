T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa opt to field first in virtual knockout against West Indies

South Africa captain Aiden Markram (second from left) won the toss. - ICC

South African skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to field first in their last Super 8 game against West Indies which is being played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

The winner of the game would confirm a spot in the semi finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. South Africa have been unbeaten in this tournament so far with six wins in as many games. Hosts West Indies lost to England in their first Super 8 game.

"Going to bowl first. Can't see the wicket getting any worse. Hoping it gets slightly better this evening. We're in a good space. Haven't put together a perfect game yet. The wind is really strong. Obviously, the pitch has moved across. Generally, a good batting wicket, gets slower as it goes on. Shamsi comes in for Baartman," said South Africa captain Aiden Markram at the toss.

Meanwhile, Windies skipper Rovman Powell commented: "Was 50-50 with the toss. Would've bowled as well. We're Caribbean guys playing in our home conditions. We should be able to adapt quickly. It's a team we have played often over the last couple of years. Kyle Mayers comes in for Johnson Charles."

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi