Marvel, DC stars crossover on cards amid Pom Klementieff ship switching

Pom Klementieff drops a major tease about her future plans in DC after a stint at Marvel

June 24, 2024

A star in the Marvel universe, Pom Klementieff, says in talks with Guardians of the Galaxy and now DC-head James Gunn to appear in DCU.

Teasing the super role, the actress who plays Mantis in the band of misfit MCU superheroes was "been talking" to the chief of the rival franchise as she revealed this at San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con.

Interestingly, the French actress does appear in the DC 2021's The Suicide Squad as a dancer, though it was an uncredited cameo.

Meanwhile Pom recalls her previous days of being in the MCU franchise saying, "It was always my dream to be an X-Men or part of a Marvel movie. Then, I saw the first Guardians of the Galaxy, and it became my first Marvel movie ever. Then, I got cast in the second one. I feel so lucky."

On the crossover, James previously said his position at the DC higher-ups made the world of two comic books to be "more likely now that I'm in charge."

Noting, "That's many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we're doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven't discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun."

