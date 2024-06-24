Will Kate Middleton attend any of Taylor Swift's remaining concert in London?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton stayed at home with youngest son Prince Louis as Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoyed Taylor Swift concert on Friday.



Now, an insider has disclosed the real reason why Kate stayed at home.

The source told ET that the future queen stayed behind with Prince Louis and isn’t expected to return back to the public eye, despite attending last weekend’s Trooping the Colour parade.

“Princess Kate is not expected to attend any future Taylor concerts. Her appearance at the King’s Trooping the Colour doesn’t mean she is returning to a full schedule of public engagements yet,” the insider claimed.



Therefore, according to Just Jared, fans should not expect to see Kate Middleton at any of Taylor‘s remaining London tour dates.

Earlier, Prince William attended the show with his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Wembley Stadium.

The future king also flaunted his killer dance moves at Taylor Swift concert and a video had gone viral on social media.