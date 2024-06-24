 
Geo News

'Pirates of the Caribbean' star meets horrific run-in with wild life in Hawaii

Tamayo Perry was found dead with multiple shark bites off the coast of Goat Island

By
Deutsche Welle

June 24, 2024

'Pirates of the Caribbean' lstar losses his life in deadly run-in with animals in Hawaii

Tamayo Perry, best known for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, was sadly killed in a shark attack after going surfing in Hawaii. He was 49.

The actor was found dead at 1 pm on Sunday, with several bite marks on his body by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The Blue Crush star had been suffering during a hiatus from lifeguards at Goat Island near Laie, Hawaii.

Kurt Lager, chief of Acting Ocean Safety, released a statement following the actor's passing and said, "Tamayo Perry was a lifeguard loved by all, well-known on the North Shore, a professional surfer known worldwide around the world."

"Tamayo’s personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more. Our condolences go out to Tamayo’s family and to the entire lifeguard ohana,” he added.

However, Tamayo's family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

