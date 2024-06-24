 
Prince William leaves Meghan Markle shocked with latest move

Meghan Markle left reeling after Prince William made recent move

June 24, 2024

Prince William leaves Meghan Markle shocked with latest move

Meghan Markle suffered huge blow after Prince William took his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert.

The Duchess of Sussex was left reeling after she saw the Prince of Wales going wild at the concert as Swift made it clear that she is ‘team Wales.’

It comes after Swift refused to appear on Meghan Markle's now-canceled Spotify podcast, even though Meghan had written a letter to invite the popstar to her podcast.

Seeing William and his kids at Swift’s concert, Meghan must have felt bad, claimed royal expert and commentator, Kinsey Schofield.

Speaking of William’s viral video of dancing to Swift’s tune, she said to Mark Dolan, "I just love seeing him blissful, gleeful. This has been a really hard year for them.

"This was his a big birthday celebration and it was just great. I mean, I'm never gonna hear this song ever again and not think about Prince William.

"I think that he's probably spent a few minutes with her. We know that they took a selfie. She has spent time with him previously,” she added.

Schofield further stated, "There is great video of them singing with Jon Bon Jovi at a charity event. Now, remember, Meghan Markle had requested for Taylor to be her podcast.”

"She wrote her a handwritten letter and Taylor's team rejected it. Megan also later released through People magazine that she had spent some time at a Taylor Swift concert.

"So I think we are seeing our Taylor side with Team Wales here over the last few hours.”

