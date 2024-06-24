Prince Harry dubbed 'Petulant', warned over rift with royal family

Prince Harry has been issued a major warning amid his ongoing rift with the royal family as King Charles and Kate Middleton are undergoing cancer treatment.



A royal expert has also dubbed Prince Harry "Petulant" and warned the duke against making any further attacks against the royal family.

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, "You never know what may happen. And of course, two senior royals, the King and the Princess of Wales, are seriously ill.

"So you have a situation with a huge question mark in the future, and we have no knowledge or idea of how the Sussexes are going to respond in the future equally.”

He went on saying, “They can't attack the Royal Family at this time. Obviously it would be highly insensitive.”

“I think it's abundantly clear that any rift is undesirable, and when individuals are ill who are involved in it, it makes it even more undesirable,” the royal expert added.

Fitzwilliams, however, advised Harry and Meghan that if they, in their public appearances, decided to say something nice about the Firm, something positive, ‘I think that would be a step in the right direction.’