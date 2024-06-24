Kim Kardashian's return to blonde era sparks criticism: 'hideous'

Kim Kardashian has sparked a storm of mixed reactions after revealing her return to blonde hair.

The Kardashians star recently revealed her new blonde hair, marking a return to the era which she previously embraced.

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared series of photos showcasing her new platinum white basket braids.

Kim Kardashian flaunted her platinum white basket braids in recent photos

Following up the next day, Kardashian posted another set of images featuring a straight middle parting paired with a beige faux deerskin vest top and open-toed heels.

"Cream dream," she wrote in caption.

Fans and followers took to the comments section, expressing disappointment and disapproval of her outfit and overall appearance

One fan commented, "You're gorgeous, but that outfit is hideous."

Another wrote, "Blonde makes her look so washed out."

"Sorry to say but this heroin Chic look doesn't suit her," the third comment read.

Moreover, Kim's choice to revert to blonde has also reignited accusations that she is imitating her ex-husband Kanye West's current wife, Bianca Censori.

As one fan noted, "She’s tryna look like Kanye’s wife again."