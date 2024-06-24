 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez covers hands in gloves amid Ben Affleck's wedding ring drama

Ben Affleck was spotted with his wedding ring amid Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Jennifer Lopez covers hands in gloves amid Ben Afflecks wedding ring drama
Jennifer Lopez covers hands in gloves amid Ben Affleck's wedding ring drama

Jennifer Lopez made a bold appearance at the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week despite ongoing rumours about her marriage with Ben Affleck.

During her appearance, Lopez exuded confidence in a chic asymmetrical brown dress paired with a coordinating coat.

Jennifer Lopez covers hands in gloves amid Ben Afflecks wedding ring drama

While Ben Affleck was spotted in Los Angeles without his wedding ring, what caught everyone's attention were the black leather evening gloves Lopez wore, which covered her hands, adding fuel to the speculations about their relationship.

Despite the rumours, the Atlas actress remained composed throughout the event.

Sources have hinted at marital strain between the two, with reports suggesting they may be on the brink of announcing their divorce.

"She is living alone and not with Ben, I think everyone knows that already, so that is a major change for her and the kids," a source previously told DailyMail.

They added, "Of course Jenny is sad, she loves Ben, but they are just too different, there is no give and take, there was no blending, they are just on separate tracks."

Oprah Winfrey celebrates medical school success of her 'daughter-girl'
Oprah Winfrey celebrates medical school success of her 'daughter-girl'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce party until dawn after Eras Tour stage surprise
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce party until dawn after Eras Tour stage surprise
Kim Kardashian's return to blonde era sparks criticism: 'hideous'
Kim Kardashian's return to blonde era sparks criticism: 'hideous'
Dave Grohl takes a dig at Taylor Swift and 'Errors Tour'
Dave Grohl takes a dig at Taylor Swift and 'Errors Tour'
Khloé Kardashian defends daughter True's dance recital makeup choice
Khloé Kardashian defends daughter True's dance recital makeup choice
Travis Kelce makes friends with Hollywood A-list actor at Taylor Swift show: See pic
Travis Kelce makes friends with Hollywood A-list actor at Taylor Swift show: See pic
Charli XCX 'will not tolerate' disrespect towards Taylor Swift
Charli XCX 'will not tolerate' disrespect towards Taylor Swift
'Pirates of the Caribbean' star meets horrific run-in with wild life in Hawaii
'Pirates of the Caribbean' star meets horrific run-in with wild life in Hawaii
Ben Affleck sends mixed signals to Jennifer Lopez amid marital woes?
Ben Affleck sends mixed signals to Jennifer Lopez amid marital woes?
Taylor Swift hits back at critics who talk badly about her
Taylor Swift hits back at critics who talk badly about her
Kevin Costner reveals real reason behind 'Yellowstone' exit
Kevin Costner reveals real reason behind 'Yellowstone' exit
Jennifer Lopez ‘distraught' as she fails to convince Ben Affleck against divorce
Jennifer Lopez ‘distraught' as she fails to convince Ben Affleck against divorce