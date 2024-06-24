Jennifer Lopez covers hands in gloves amid Ben Affleck's wedding ring drama

Jennifer Lopez made a bold appearance at the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week despite ongoing rumours about her marriage with Ben Affleck.

During her appearance, Lopez exuded confidence in a chic asymmetrical brown dress paired with a coordinating coat.

While Ben Affleck was spotted in Los Angeles without his wedding ring, what caught everyone's attention were the black leather evening gloves Lopez wore, which covered her hands, adding fuel to the speculations about their relationship.

Despite the rumours, the Atlas actress remained composed throughout the event.

Sources have hinted at marital strain between the two, with reports suggesting they may be on the brink of announcing their divorce.

"She is living alone and not with Ben, I think everyone knows that already, so that is a major change for her and the kids," a source previously told DailyMail.

They added, "Of course Jenny is sad, she loves Ben, but they are just too different, there is no give and take, there was no blending, they are just on separate tracks."