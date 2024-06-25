Jeremy Runner lacks energy for challenging roles after snowplow accident

Jeremy Runner revealed that he is not in a state of accepting any demanding role after his near-fatal snowplow accident.



On Monday, June 24, in the latest episode of the Smartless podcast, the 53-year-old actor revealed that he currently doesn't "have the energy" to put himself into "challenging" roles.

“I just don’t have the energy for it. I don’t have the fuel,” Renner admitted, adding, “I have so much fuel to put into this reality, this body, all this stuff. I can’t just go play make-believe right now.”

He went on to say, “Because that takes a lot of time to get right here every day just so I can have a positive thought, so I can progress, so I can always keep growing.”

While explaining his decision he said, “Because I’m to do, like, f****** fiction? I’m still trying to live in reality, I’m trying to live. So it was a hard line for me to cross."

For those unversed, Renner had a horrific snowplow accident in January 2023 which broke 38 of his bones and left the Hawkeye star in a critical condition.