Jeremy Runner lacks energy for challenging roles after snowplow accident

The actor faced the traumatic incident of 2023 New Year's Eve.

June 25, 2024

Jeremy Runner revealed that he is not in a state of accepting any demanding role after his near-fatal snowplow accident.

On Monday, June 24, in the latest episode of the Smartless podcast, the 53-year-old actor revealed that he currently doesn't "have the energy" to put himself into "challenging" roles.

“I just don’t have the energy for it. I don’t have the fuel,” Renner admitted, adding, “I have so much fuel to put into this reality, this body, all this stuff. I can’t just go play make-believe right now.”

He went on to say, “Because that takes a lot of time to get right here every day just so I can have a positive thought, so I can progress, so I can always keep growing.”

While explaining his decision he said, “Because I’m to do, like, f****** fiction? I’m still trying to live in reality, I’m trying to live. So it was a hard line for me to cross."

For those unversed, Renner had a horrific snowplow accident in January 2023 which broke 38 of his bones and left the Hawkeye star in a critical condition.

