Explosive claim tells Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez part ways

Reports sound alarm Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were heading to a divorce. Now, a divorce lawyer claims they are already divorced and in stages informing the public through hints so as not to provoke a frenzy.



Jacqueline Newman, a managing partner at the matrimonial law firm Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP, alleged the power couple had signed the separation papers and gradually gave insights into how they would become incompatible now.



"It is not looking good for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck," she added. "It feels like they are trying to let the public down easy by dropping hints about the marriage ending but not yet officially announcing it," she said.

Her statement provided to Showbiz Cheat Sheet further alleged, "If it is, in fact, over, I would bet that the terms are already worked out and the papers are already signed."

"The actual legal part of the divorce will be easy, as they undoubtedly have a tight prenuptial agreement, and it was a short-term marriage. It is the court to public opinion which will be the tougher divorce."