 
Geo News

Explosive claim tells Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez part ways

Divorce attorney alleges Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have ended marriage via divorce

By
Web Desk

June 25, 2024

Explosive claim tells Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez part ways
Explosive claim tells Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez part ways

Reports sound alarm Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were heading to a divorce. Now, a divorce lawyer claims they are already divorced and in stages informing the public through hints so as not to provoke a frenzy.

Jacqueline Newman, a managing partner at the matrimonial law firm Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP, alleged the power couple had signed the separation papers and gradually gave insights into how they would become incompatible now.

"It is not looking good for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck," she added. "It feels like they are trying to let the public down easy by dropping hints about the marriage ending but not yet officially announcing it," she said.

Her statement provided to Showbiz Cheat Sheet further alleged, "If it is, in fact, over, I would bet that the terms are already worked out and the papers are already signed."

"The actual legal part of the divorce will be easy, as they undoubtedly have a tight prenuptial agreement, and it was a short-term marriage. It is the court to public opinion which will be the tougher divorce." 

Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight bury the hatchet?
Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight bury the hatchet?
Sean Penn likes life sans relationships
Sean Penn likes life sans relationships
Justin Timberlake reacts to viral 'intoxicated' clip after DWI arrest
Justin Timberlake reacts to viral 'intoxicated' clip after DWI arrest
Jeremy Runner lacks energy for challenging roles after snowplow accident
Jeremy Runner lacks energy for challenging roles after snowplow accident
'Madame Web' spurs Emma Roberts thirst for superhero films
'Madame Web' spurs Emma Roberts thirst for superhero films
Amanda Kloots admits dating apps left her feeling depressed
Amanda Kloots admits dating apps left her feeling depressed
Chrissy Teigen reveals her favorite parenting resource ‘Technology'
Chrissy Teigen reveals her favorite parenting resource ‘Technology'
Jason George anticipates reunion with 'Grey's Anatomy' ‘family'
Jason George anticipates reunion with 'Grey's Anatomy' ‘family'
Michael J. Fox's daughter Schuyler ties the knot
Michael J. Fox's daughter Schuyler ties the knot
Taylor Swift reacts to Hugh Grant high praise of 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift reacts to Hugh Grant high praise of 'Eras Tour'
'Dune' director proves long runtime panicking wrong
'Dune' director proves long runtime panicking wrong
Amanda Kloots signals her readiness to find love
Amanda Kloots signals her readiness to find love