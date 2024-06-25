 
Rashid Khan becomes fastest bowler to take 150 T20I wickets

Afghanistan skipper Rashid becomes fastest bowler to take 150 T20I wickets in 92 matches

Faizan Lakhani

June 25, 2024

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (R) celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2024 cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Stadium in Arnos Vale, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on June 24, 2024. —AFP
Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan Tuesday added another feather in his cap by becoming the first bowler to grab 150 wickets in less than 100 T20 international matches.

The Afghanistan skipper became the fastest bowler to take 150 T20I wickets in 92 matches, achieving a historic feat.

The only other bowler to reach this milestone is New Zealand’s Tim Southee who bagged 150 wickets in 118 matches. Which means there are just two such bowlers in T20I yet.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan is one wicket short of joining the club though. He has played 129 T20I matches.

This was not the only glory in which Afghans basked on Tuesday as Afghanistan for the first time reached T20 World Cup semi-finals after beating Bangladesh in the crucial Super 8 match. The victory was guided by Rashid’s stellar performance as he took four wickets for 23 runs.

The Rashid Khan-led unit beat Bangladesh by 8 runs (DLS method) at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.

India, England and South Africa, had already qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing mega event and the fourth one was decided after the today’s match.

Now, South Africa will face Afghanistan, while England will lock horns with India in the semi-finals. Both matches will be played on June 27.

