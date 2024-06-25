 
Travis Kelce throws shade at Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn

Travis Kelce take a swipe at Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn for keeping 'things private'

June 25, 2024

Travis Kelce sparked headlines with a subtle dig towards his girlfriend Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

During the recent episode of the Bussin' With the Boys podcast, Travis discussed his relationship with Taylor and the media attention.

"You want to keep things private, but at the same time, like, I’m not here to hide anything," he said. "That’s my girl, you know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s like... I’m proud of that."

These comments of keeping 'things private' hints at Swift's relationship with Alwyn, whom she dated for six years before their split in early 2023.

Throughout their relationship, the duo kept a low profile, rarely appearing together in public and avoiding discussions about their romance in interviews.

In contrast, the NFL star and the Lover hitmaker have embraced the limelight, often making public appearances and sharing glimpses of their relationship online.

Travis said, "I’m not sitting here trying to juggle like, "how can I keep this under wraps?" You just don’t want to let everyone into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline."

In the same conversation Travis also gushed over Swift, saying, "she's very self-aware... She understands situations like that, and I think that's why I really started to fall for her, how genuine she is just around friends and family."

