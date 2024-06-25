Semi-final schedule for T20 World Cup 2024 confirmed

Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler greeting each other after ENG vs IND, T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final match. — AFP/File

The T20 World Cup 2024 is nearing its end from the 20 teams at the beginning to coming down to the last four who will be playing in the semi-final on June 27 in the West Indies.

After England and South Africa, India became the third team to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-final on Monday. The Men in Blue beat Australia by 24 runs in their recent match.

On the other side, Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 8 runs (DLS method) in the final Super 8 match of the tournament on Tuesday to qualify for the final four.

For the first time in history, the Rashid Khan-led unit have qualified for the semi-finals of a World Cup.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 105 in 17.5 overs while chasing a target of 116 runs, which was later reduced to 114 in 19 overs due to rain.

As Afghanistan registered an historic win, opener Litton Das remained unbeaten on 54 runs in 49 balls, but ran out of partners at the other end.

Rashid and pacer Naveen-ul-Haq led the way with the ball as both claimed four wickets each.

The match was interrupted multiple times due to rain in the second innings leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The chase started with three teams, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, still in the running for a place in the semi-finals. Bangladesh needed to chase 115 in 12.4 overs to book their spot, Australia required a Bangladesh win after 12.4 overs and Afghanistan needed just a victory. The scenarios made the match exciting but in the end it was Afghanistan who got over the line.

T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final schedule

Semi-final 1 — June 27, 5:30AM (PST):

South Africa vs Afghanistan @ Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago.

Semi-final 2 — June 27, 7:30PM (PST):

India vs England @ Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana.