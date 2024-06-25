Billy Ray Cyrus hits back at Firerose's claims with shocking accusation

Billy Ray Cyrus' estranged wife Firerose had accused him of physical abuse

Billy Ray Cyrus is fighting back against estranged wife Firerose who accused him of physical abuse as well as maliciously trying to end her career after their separation.

Now, Billy Ray says it’s Firerose who was abusive towards him and hit him more than once.

In court documents obtained by In Touch, he denied her claims of "extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse,” admitting that he was “certainly vocal, frustrated, and angry” while claiming that “it is the Plaintiff who, in fact, has been abused ... Not only verbally and emotionally by [Firerose], but also PHYSICALLY abused by [Firerose].”

The 62-year-old was also supported by his manager in his statement, who stated that Billy has previously told him that Firerose hit him. He also claimed that he has “witnessed Firerose speak disrespectfully and acting out of control towards Mr. Cyrus.”

The country singer also pointed out that if he "was indeed as abusive as [Firerose] claims, it is mindboggling to try and explain why, upon vacating [Billy Ray’s] premarital residence, [Firerose] would leave [Billy Ray] a handwritten note and then send him a text message stating in her word, ‘I am sorry’ and ‘please give me a chance to make this right. I can explain everything but i need you on my side.'”

Billy Ray Cyrus went on to deny having any role in the cancellation of her concerts and Hallmark movie deal. He said that she had “absolutely no significant career in the music industry prior to meeting him” and that their breakup would clearly “result in the parties not performing the shows.”