 
Geo News

Co-creator of cricket's Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method dies

Duckworth was a consultant statistician with ICC till 2014 and was awarded Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2010

By
Reuters

June 26, 2024

Frank Duckworth (late) seen in this undated image. — X/@RoyalStatSoc/File
Frank Duckworth (late) seen in this undated image. — X/@RoyalStatSoc/File

Frank Duckworth, the statistician who co-developed cricket's Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, breathed his last at the age of 84 last week, the Royal Statistical Society (RSS) announced on Tuesday.

"Fellows will be sad to learn that [Frank] Duckworth passed away on 21 June 2024," read the statement issued by the RSS.

Duckworth was a consultant statistician with the ICC till 2014 and worked with mathematician and lecturer Tony Lewis, who died in 2020 at the age of 78, and devised the DLS method which is used to revise targets in limited overs games truncated due to rain in cricket.

Before the DL method, the rain rule was used to calculate targets in interrupted matches, including the infamous 1992 ODI World Cup semi-final between England and South Africa in Sydney.

The method was later renamed in 2014 with the addition of the name of Australian statistician Steven Stern after he made some modifications

For his services to the game, Duckworth was also awarded the honour of a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2010.

Reacting to his demise, International Cricket Council's (ICC) General Manager of Cricket Operations Wasim Khan expressed condolences to his family and said: "Duckworth was a top statistician who was respected by peers as well as the wider cricket fraternity."

"The DLS method that he co-created has stood the test of time and we have continued to use it in international cricket more than two decades after its inception [...] his contribution to the game has been immense and the world of cricket is poorer with his death," the ICC official added.

FIFA uses Arif Lohar's song 'Aa' to wish Messi on his birthday
FIFA uses Arif Lohar's song 'Aa' to wish Messi on his birthday
Euro 2024: Denmark secure Last-16 spot after goalless match with Serbia
Euro 2024: Denmark secure Last-16 spot after goalless match with Serbia
Euro 2024: England and Slovenia advance to knockouts after goalless draw
Euro 2024: England and Slovenia advance to knockouts after goalless draw
Gulbadin Naib's wicket against Bangladesh after hamstring injury sparks controversy
Gulbadin Naib's wicket against Bangladesh after hamstring injury sparks controversy
Semi-final schedule for T20 World Cup 2024 confirmed
Semi-final schedule for T20 World Cup 2024 confirmed
Rashid Khan becomes fastest bowler to take 150 T20I wickets
Rashid Khan becomes fastest bowler to take 150 T20I wickets
David Warner quietly concludes illustrious international cricket career
David Warner quietly concludes illustrious international cricket career
Lionel Messi refrains from resting even on his birthday
Lionel Messi refrains from resting even on his birthday
T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan create history, beat Bangladesh to reach semi-final for first time
T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan create history, beat Bangladesh to reach semi-final for first time
T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan duo breaks Babar-Rizwan partnership record
T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan duo breaks Babar-Rizwan partnership record
Euro 2024: Italy secure Last 16 spot with dramatic draw against Croatia
Euro 2024: Italy secure Last 16 spot with dramatic draw against Croatia
Euro 2024: Spain edge past Albania with 1-0 win
Euro 2024: Spain edge past Albania with 1-0 win